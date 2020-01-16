Pima County debuts program to help you reduce pollution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have gas-powered lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blower and edge trimmers, which can create harmful air pollution, the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has a way for you to help reduce pollution.
It’s called the Cut Down Pollution program, which started this week. The program is open to residents of Pima County and landscape businesses in the county.
If approved, anyone turning in gas-powered equipment will receive up to $400 in vouchers to put toward the purchase of zero emission lawn and garden equipment.
For residents, if you turn in a gas-powered lawn mower you get a $150 voucher. Turning in a chain saw, trimmer or leaf blower will get you a $50 voucher. For landscape businesses the voucher goes up to $200 for trading in a gas-powered lawn mower. PDEQ has limits on how many of these items you can turn in.
