Report: Record number of firearms seized at U.S. airports in 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Transportation Security Administration said it seized a record number of guns at airports across the U.S. in 2019.
The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were -- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (323 guns found), Dallas/Fort Worth International (217), Denver International (140), George Bush Intercontinental (138), Phoenix Sky Harbor International (132).
Not surprisingly, those five are among the busiest airports in the country.
In the Old Pubelo, only 10 guns were confiscated at Tucson International.
A breakdown of the firearms found at TUS are:
- Loaded, but not chambered Colt .22
- Loaded, chambered Ruger .380
- Loaded, but not chambered Glock 9 mm
- Unloaded Ruger .380
- Unloaded Derringer .22
- Loaded, but not chambered SIG Sauer .45
- Loaded, but not chambered Taurus 9 mm
- Loaded and chambered Smith & Wesson 9 mm
- Loaded and chambered Taurus .25
- Loaded and chambered Glock 9 mm
Overall, TSA officers found 4,432 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers. That’s a 5% increase from 2018.
The TSA said 87 percent of the guns were loaded and TSA administrator David Pekoske said the increase is troubling.
Firearms should be transported with checked baggage and placed in the cargo hold of the aircraft. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to civil penalties of up to $13,000, depending on the weapon. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of penalties is posted online.
CNN contributed to this report.
