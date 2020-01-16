Taste This, Tucson: Birria ramen at Rollies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You may know of birria as a dish, but have you ever heard of birria ramen?
After hearing about this unique menu item at Rollies Mexican Patio on 12th Ave, we knew we had to check it out to see what the hype was about.
This innovative combination puts a Mexican twist on popular Japanese cuisine and you can only get it from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
So how was the food? Let's just say we're still talking about those carne asada fries.
Rollies is known for creating crazy combinations, like their dessert, The Concha. It’s a large scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched together with a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll topped with whipped cream, caramel and nuts.
Like cheese? Rollies tops their rolled tacos with queso sauce.
There is no shortage of flavor and creativity when it comes to how this restaurant serves its food.
Everything on the menu is made from scratch and the restaurant also offers vegan and low-carb options.
