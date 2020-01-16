TFD responds to restaurant fire near UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Thursday morning in the 100 block of North Highland Ave.
TFD units were dispatched to a building fire at 2:58 a.m. The first responding fire engine reported heavy black smoke in the area.
Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that the building was on fire. It took 14 minutes to bring this fire under control.
No injuries were reported. Fire Investigators are in the process of determining cause and origin of the fire at this time.
As part of TFD’s auto aid agreement, Northwest Fire’s mobile air compressor unit was utilized to refill SCBA bottles used in the firefighting effort.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.