VIDEO: Sen. McSally tweets contentious response to reporter’s question about impeachment trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A video showing an exchange between Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and a CNN reporter is getting attention on social media on Thursday, Jan. 16.
In the video, the reporter, Manu Raju, is heard asking McSally if the Senate should consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
In response, McSally said she wouldn’t talk to Raju and twice called him “a liberal hack" as she walked into a hearing room.
Later, in response to Raju’s tweet about the exchange, she doubled down on her comment and posted the video.
A half hour after it was posted, McSally’s tweet had been retweeted a thousand times and received more than 3,000 likes and 3,000 replies.
