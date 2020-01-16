Wildcats return home to host Utah Thursday night

TUCSON, Ariz. - After a road trip to Oregon put the Wildcats on a two-game losing streak, Arizona returns home to the McKale Center Thursday to host the Utah Utes, who also enter the game on a two-game losing skid.
The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks with Daron Sutton and Matt Muehlebach on the call.
- Arizona is 102-9 (.919) in the last 111 games they have played in the McKale Center. Arizona is also 62-2 in its last 64 non-conference home games. According to the NCAA’s NET tool, Arizona’s strength of schedule is 10th and non-conference SOS is 21th.
- The Wildcats are looking to end a two-game losing streak after dropping games at Oregon and Oregon State last week. Utah has also lost its last two games, dropping contests to Oregon and Colorado.
- Arizona’s 48.3 FG% is 16th-best in the country while holding opponents to just 38.1 percent this season, the 25th-best in the country and second in the Pac-12.
- UA is scoring 81.3 points per game this season, the 14th-most in the country this season and tops in the Pac-12. The Wildcats are also outscoring teams by an average of 15.6 points per game, the 9th-best margin in the country.
- The Wildcats average 16.6 assists per game rank 17th nationally and the 1.41-to-1 assist/turnover ratio is 12th in the country. Those marks are also tops in the Pac-12.
- A two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Zeke Nnaji is shooting 66.2 percent from the floor this year (7th nationally). He enters tonight’s game having posted a double-double in four of his last five games and has six for the season. In the last five games, he is averaging 17.8 points, 12.4 rebounds (4 off. reb/gm) while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor.
- Freshman Nico Mannion is second in the Pac-12 and 20th nationally with 100 assists this season. His 6.3 assists per game average ranks 18th in the country and he is the only freshman in the country with three games of 10+ assists this season. He is just the eighth UA freshman to ever register 100 assists in a season and the first since Jerryd Bbayless (2008). The UA freshman single-season assist record is 197 assists (Russell Brown, 1978).
- Freshman Josh Green is averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last five games. He leads the team with 26 steals and has eight games with 2+ steals this season. He ranks T8th in the Pac-12 in steals/game (1.6). He is on pace to finish in the top 10 in steals among all UA freshmen.
- Over the first 16 games, Arizona has scored 578 (36.1/game) points in the paint and has 294 (18.3/game) fast break points.