Arizona rolls to easy win over Utah with dominating first half

The Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 Pac-12) played without center Chase Jeter due to back spasms, but made up for it shooting the Utes out of McKale Center in the first half. Arizona had eight 3-pointers to lead by 24 at halftime and went 15 for 29 from the arc overall to bounce back from being swept by the Pac-12 Oregon schools last week. Nnaji also had eight rebounds and Hazzard went 6 for 10 from 3-point range off the bench.