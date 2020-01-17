AZ Weekend, Jan. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Art, acrobats and a lot of birds.
There is plenty to do this weekend in southern Arizona.
Here's a look at a few big events:
Get your hands on some one-of-a-kind work this weekend at the La Encantada Fine Art Festival.
From metalwork and glass to live demonstrations, the courtyard at La Encantada shopping center will be filled with unique pieces and provide hands-on experiences.
This festival is free and runs Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, starting at 10 a.m.
Magic comes alive at El Mercado St. Augstine with the Zoppe Family Circus.
Witness acrobats, jugglers some comedic clowns.
There are several shows throughout the day this weekend with evening shows at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or at the door.
The Wings Over Willcox Birding & Nature Festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 17.
Don’t miss a chance to spot the Sandhill cranes and other winter migrants visiting our area.
Explore nature with tours, birding, lots of activities, seminars and booths for the whole family.
The Willcox Community Center will be your headquarters to make the most out of this festival.
The festival runs until 6 p.m. and starts back up Saturday at 8 a.m.
