Bedroxx Bowling to close after 17 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular bowling alley is going dark after 17 years.
Bedroxx Bowling, located at 4385 W. Ina Road, will shutter its doors on Monday, Jan. 27, according to a Facebook post from business owner Cyndi Johnson on Friday, Jan. 17.
In the post, Johnson said rent increases are the main reason she and her team are unable to keep Bedroxx open.
“We have been unsuccessful in negotiating a lease with our landlord and we cannot afford to pay double what they are asking. We will be open for 10 more days but frantically trying to get rid of our equipment and items. I can’t thank the community enough for all the great times and events we have done for you, you will truly be missed,” Johnson wrote in the post.
Bedroxx will be the second bowling alley in Tucson to close in under a year. In June 2019, Golden Pin Lanes, formerly located on Miracle Mile, closed after more than five decades.
The county bought the property from Golden Pin and plan to turn the space into office space.
Tucson has five remaining bowling alleys left: Fiesta Lanes on River Road, Lucky Strike on Speedway Boulevard, Cactus Bowl on 16th Avenue, Tucson Bowl on 21st Street, Bowlero Tucson on Camino Seco.
