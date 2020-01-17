Deadly wreck closes Speedway at I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of the I-10 interchange at Speedway Boulevard were closed because of a deadly crash on Friday morning, Jan. 17.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was traveling the wrong way on the frontage road when it crashed at about 2:10 a.m. Freeway ramps are restricted and Speedway is closed in both directions under the freeway.
One person died and another was taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the second person was not released.
Officials did not have an estimated time that the roadway would reopen.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.