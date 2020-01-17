Family displaced, one hurt as shed fire spreads to home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were displaced from their home when a fire that started in a shed spread to a mobile home on Tucson’s southwest side.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, in the 1600 block of West Ajo Way. Two adults and two children were displaced.
One man was treated at the scene for a minor burn. No other injuries were reported.
Callers to 911 reported smoke and flames coming from a shed on the property.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in the shed, then found fire in the attic space of the home.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been estimated.
