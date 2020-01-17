FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM MST - Updated January 17 at 4:01 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a beautiful start to the week, a quick system pushes through today bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures to follow! Don’t worry though... the cool doesn’t stick around long. A nice warm up back into the low 70s returns for the weekend!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps falling into the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Cooler. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

