Gov. Ducey proposes $12.3 billion spending plan, sends money to best and poorest schools

Ducey’s budget plan includes $33 million to transfer more than 3,800 inmates currently housed in the Florence prison to private and county facilities. The closure of the more-than-a-century-old prison will save money in the long run because it needs between $150 million and $400 million in repairs. The move also will boost staffing at the nearby Eyman prison. Those prisons have a more than 30% vacancy rate among prison guards. The plan also allocated $48 million to fix broken cell door locks at the Lewis and Yuma prisons. The state’s former prison director, Charles Ryan, retired last year after the lock issue came to light. Raises for guards (see below) will cost $42 million.