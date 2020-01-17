Lawmakers promise first responders to increase protection against job related cancer

Lawmakers promise first responders to increase protection against job related cancer
January 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM MST - Updated January 16 at 6:25 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of lawmakers are promising to increase protections for firefighters and other first responders diagnosed with job related cancer.

A bill introduced today clarifies that cancers listed in a 2017 law must be covered by workman’s compensation insurance. It also adds two cancers common to women to the list of those presumed to be job-related.

The issue of job-related cancer among first responders has been getting increased attention.

The phoenix fire chief announced last month she had breast cancer and would undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction.

