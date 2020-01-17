Local woman warns pet owners of coyote dangers after attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana woman wants to warn other pet owners after a coyote attacked her dog in her backyard.
It was a Saturday morning that seemed normal for Melissa Ramirez and her family.
She was cleaning the dishes from breakfast while her 13-year-old dog, Koa, was outside.
"I heard Koa making a really weird noise,” Ramirez said. "At first I thought it was my other dog playing with her, so it took a minute because the coyote was huge. I just ran out there screaming and swinging the broom at the coyote to let her go.”
The family lives near a wash close to Silverbell Road near Continental Ranch, a place that sees plenty of wildlife.
Ramirez said she’s seen several coyotes and other animals before, but they mainly stuck to the wash or came out late at night.
She never expected a coyote to attack in broad daylight, and be able to make it over her 6-foot cinder block fence so easily.
Koa has several scars from the run in with the coyote and is still recovering.
"She had 12 puncture marks on each side. She had a puncture mark on the top of her head, through her mouth, on her lip,” Ramirez said.
It was an already terrifying experience, one that Ramirez knows could have ended very differently had she not been home at the time.
The Ramirez residence isn’t the only home with recent wildlife visits.
Several posts on Nextdoor and Ring show coyotes have been making their rounds. That’s where Ramirez initially posted, warning others.
