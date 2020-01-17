One of two suspects accused of butchering Tucson man convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of two suspects accused of kidnapping, robbing and butchering a Tucson man two years ago has been convicted on several charges.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, a jury found Isaiah Jordan Franko guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, abandonment/concealment of a body, attempted aggravated robbery and attempted burglary.
Authorities said Franko and Eric Kendrick Reino carjacked Timothy Abriola, 66, while he was leaving the Auto Zone where he worked in April 2018. According to court records, Reino and Franko used a machete to kill Abriola.
Abriola was reported missing and his body was found in a desert area southeast of San Xavier Mission.
Reino and Franko were allegedly spotted driving Abriola's stolen vehicle and tried to run from authorities during a traffic stop.
Franko will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 23.
Reino is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, robbery, vehicle theft, abandonment/concealment of a body, criminal damage, attempted robbery and attempted burglary.
His nine-day trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 3.
