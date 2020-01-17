Restaurant Report Card: East-side restaurant fails three consecutive inspections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You can use the drive-thru or dine outside at Jason’s Mexican Food.
Behind the counter of the restaurant off Pantano Road near Tanque Verde, inspectors found dirty conditions that resulted in compliance issues with the Pima County Health Department.
The restaurant was put on probation on Dec. 11 after inspectors found several foundation (11) and core (8) violations, resulting in risk factors.
Some things noted on the Food Safety Inspection report included a rice scoop “in product is grey with grime," the microwave had “food splattered inside” and dirty cutting boards that cooks were putting tortillas on to make burritos. Debris on the floor, trash and floor “black with grime” under equipment and walls splattered with food residue were also observed. Issues with adequate hot water and a sanitation system were mentioned in the report.
The inspector reported there were “puddles” on the floor of three reach-in refrigerators that were “dirty inside.” According to the report, grease was splattered in the stove area and refrigerators had “grime and food residue.”
As for prepared food, inspectors found there were no dates on food prepared from previous days, like hot dogs, ham and carne asada in a pan. As for some cooked beans, the “head” in the kitchen had no idea when they were prepared.
On the third probation re-inspection on Jan. 10, the restaurant provided written responses to probationary inspection infractions and paid the fee. According to the health department, the restaurant is longer on probation.
As for the restaurants doing it right, here are a few spots around Tucson that earned an “excellent” rating in January:
- El Charro Cafe: 311 N Court Ave.
- Fortunato’s Italian Deli: 9100 E Tanque Verde Rd.
- Bruegger’s Bagels: 8140 S Houghton Rd.
