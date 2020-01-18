Fatal collision shuts down westbound Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials are investigating the scene of a fatal collision that closed down westbound lanes on Interstate 10.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety shut down westbound lanes headed toward Phoenix at Tangerine Road to investigate a fatal crash at milepost 230, according to an email DPS officials. A tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation said motorists on their way to Phoenix should use State Routes 77, 79 and 87 to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.