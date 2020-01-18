FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near perfect weather!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 18, 2020 at 4:11 PM MST - Updated January 18 at 4:11 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weather continues through the weekend. Winds kick up on MLK Day with cooler temps and a small chance of rain to follow for Tuesday! Temps stay in the 60s through next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps falling into the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. 20% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.