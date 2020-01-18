UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for Tolleson man cancelled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tolleson Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety cancelled a Silver Alert on a man with dementia who went missing yesterday.
Henry Moreno, 81, left his home in Tolleson, Arizona at around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, according to a alert sent from DPS. He drove away in a gray 2015 KIA Sorrento.
Officials issued a Silver Alert on Moreno early Saturday, Jan. 18, but he was later found safe.
