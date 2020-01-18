UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for Tolleson man cancelled

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Henry Moreno, 81, who was last seen leaving his Tolleson, Ariz. home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 18, 2020 at 10:27 AM MST - Updated January 18 at 11:21 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tolleson Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety cancelled a Silver Alert on a man with dementia who went missing yesterday.

Henry Moreno, 81, left his home in Tolleson, Arizona at around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, according to a alert sent from DPS. He drove away in a gray 2015 KIA Sorrento.

Officials issued a Silver Alert on Moreno early Saturday, Jan. 18, but he was later found safe.

