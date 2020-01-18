UA women’s basketball defeats Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. – Cate Reese scored a career-high 26 points and No. 21 Arizona took down Washington State by a score of 74-67 in Pullman on Friday night.
The Cats also got 19 points from Aari McDonald and shot 21-22 from the line, including 10-10 in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars shot above 50% from the game, Arizona forced 22 turnovers and scored 23 points off them.
Reese also had four steals to go along with her 26 points and Sam Thomas blocked four shots.
Player of the Game
Cate Reese – The sophomore was dominant all night long, scoring a career-high 26 points while making all 11 of her free throws. She also had four steals on the defensive end.
By the Numbers
26 – Reese’s 26 points is a career-high for the two-time Pac-12 Player of the Week.
54 – Aari McDonald has scored in double-figures in 54-straight games.
22 – Arizona forced 22 turnovers, the most in the year 2020.
3 – For the first time in school history, Arizona’s first three conference wins came on the road.
The Cats will be back in action on Sunday as they take on Washington in Seattle at 1 p.m. MST.