Crowds take to downtown for annual Women’s March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crowds of people took to the streets for the annual Women’s March in downtown Tucson on Saturday morning.
Hundreds of community members marched from the center of downtown to Republican Sen. Martha McSally’s local offices.
The local march is in conjunction with a worldwide movement that started after the election of President Donald Trump in 2016. Women and allies protested in support of gender inequality across the globe and continued to do so every year since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.
