FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weather continues through the weekend. Winds kick up on MLK Day with cooler temps and a small chance of rain to follow for Tuesday! Temps stay in the 60s through next weekend.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with temps falling into the low 40s.
TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain.Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
