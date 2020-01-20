FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the way!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 20, 2020 at 3:58 AM MST - Updated January 20 at 3:58 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weather continues through the weekend. Winds kick up on MLK Day with cooler temps and a small chance of rain to follow for Tuesday! Temps stay in the 60s through next weekend.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with temps falling into the low 40s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain.Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

