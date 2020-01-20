No. 21 Arizona rallies in second half to defeat Washington

SEATTLE – No. 21 Arizona earned their first road sweep since 2011 as they came back from down 19 at the end of the first quarter to beat Washington 66-58 on Sunday afternoon.
Aari McDonald scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed nine boards. Sam Thomas, Cate Reese and Helena Pueyo were also in double-figures to get Arizona over the hump. Reese scored the first six points of the second half and Pueyo scored eight in the fourth quarter.
Thomas was dominating on the defensive end, blocking four shots for the second-straight year and had four steals as well. After going down 27-8 in the first quarter, Arizona outscored Washington 58-31 in the final three quarters.
Aari McDonald – The All-American dominated the game, scoring 25 points and bringing down nine rebounds while making eight of her nine free throw attempts.
55 – McDonald has scored in double-figures in 55-straight games. 19 – Arizona came back from a 19-point deficit to win. 9 – The Wildcats swept on the road for the first time in nine seasons.
Arizona will head back home in preparation to face Arizona State in McKale Center on Friday, Jan. 24.