SILVER ALERT: Missing man from Phoenix may be driving a yellow Nissan Sentra

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Pedro Manuel Manjon Bernal, 81, was last seen at his home in the area of 27th Street and Cactus Road. He was reported missing on Jan. 18.
Bernal is believed to be driving a yellow 2006 Nissan Sentra 4D with Arizona license ASH5474. The car has a spoiler and a black hood.
Bernal is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with short gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a jeans jacket and blue jeans. He may also be wearing glasses.
Bernal only speaks Spanish and has a medical condition which may make him appear confused and disoriented. If you see Bernal or his car, call Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.