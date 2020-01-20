UPDATE: Pedestrian injured in January collision dies nearly two weeks later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian who was injured as a result of a traffic collision in January has died.
Tucson police said John Gordon Dear, 70, died on Feb. 1 in the hospital where he had been receiving care ever since the Jan. 19 collision.
The crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of North First Avenue and East Prince Road. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, a car and pickup collided and the collision caused the car to veer into a parking lot on the southeast corner of the intersection.
The car struck Dear as he was walking through the parking lot.
Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is still underway. Police say neither driver was impaired and speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, which happened just before 1:30 p.m.
No charges or citations have been issued.
