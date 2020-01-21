FC Tucson announces first-ever club president

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson announced that Amanda Powers has taken the reins as the club’s first-ever President.
A San Diego, California native, Powers arrives in Tucson following a successful run as start-up Chief Operating Officer for New Mexico United, a USL Championship team that had arguably one of the best expansion club performances and led the league in attendance, ticket, and merchandise sales.
“I love this game, I love this city, and I’m honored and excited to use soccer as a vehicle to build community and to honor the unique heritage that makes Tucson special,” said Powers of her new role. “We’re not trying to recreate the success of New Mexico United. We’re trying to find that same authentic spirit and build a team and game experience around that, for us, by us.”
Powers is the second-ever female club president in U.S. men’s professional soccer history.
“Amanda brings the right level of dedication to this team, and a unique skill-set that will serve this community well,” said Bobby Dulle, General Manager for Phoenix Rising FC. “Her background in marketing and community activism, coupled with her business acumen and league-specific experience, are exactly what this club needs.”
FC Tucson was purchased by the Phoenix Rising FC ownership group in 2018 with a goal to advance the sport throughout the state. In 2019, Phoenix Rising FC orchestrated FC Tucson’s promotion into professional soccer’s third division, USL League One.
Powers is a former member of the USL Board of Governors and has served as a trusted advisor and franchise builder for USL Championship ownership groups across the country. With a background in international economics, Powers has also advised teams on stadium feasibility, go-to-market strategies, and building foundational systems that meet the demanding needs of pro sports teams.
