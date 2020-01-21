FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain followed by beautiful weather!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 21, 2020 at 4:00 AM MST - Updated January 21 at 4:00 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weather continues through the weekend. Winds kick up on MLK Day with cooler temps and a small chance of rain to follow for Tuesday! Temps stay in the 60s through next weekend.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Light accumulations expected.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with temps falling into the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

