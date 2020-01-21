Local hemp farmer optimistic despite industry growing pains

“[Industrial hemp is] the same plant as what would be marijuana. The USDA and federal regulations are still being figured out, but basically a plant that tests at .03% THC or less is considered hemp,” said Laird. “THC, in specific, is a UV protectant for the plant. So, in areas where there is high UV -- which we have pretty high UV numbers here -- you are going to have higher THC production. It’s just a matter of nature. The right cultivar needs to be used here in Arizona; it’s going to have to be produced here in Arizona. It’s not like we can bring in another seed in from Europe and expect the same results right away.”