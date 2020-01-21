Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 47-year-old William S. Woodin died shortly after being involved in a collision where he was riding a motorcycle the intersection of E. Glenn St. and N. Treat Ave
On Jan. 19, 2020 just before 2:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection for the report of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle.
The Tucson Fire Department responded and rendered aid to Woodin who was then transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Woodin passed away from his injuries.
Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a silver 2003 Toyota Echo passenger car was traveling southbound on Treat Ave. approaching Glenn Street. When the Toyota reached the intersection, the driver stopped for the stop sign and started to cross Glenn St. southbound. At that time, a 2008 Suzuki XR1 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Glenn Street. As Woodin approached the intersection of Glenn Street and Treat, the Toyota was traveling south and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Glenn Street does not have a posted stop sign at Treat Ave. and Woodin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
According to witnesses, Woodin was seen riding in a reckless manner prior to the collision.
The driver of the Toyota remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI Officer responded and determined the driver was not impaired.
Interviews in conjunction with the roadway evidence have determined that speed does appear to be a factor in the collision.
The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
