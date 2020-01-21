Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in midtown

According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a silver 2003 Toyota Echo passenger car was traveling southbound on Treat Ave. approaching Glenn Street. When the Toyota reached the intersection, the driver stopped for the stop sign and started to cross Glenn St. southbound. At that time, a 2008 Suzuki XR1 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Glenn Street. As Woodin approached the intersection of Glenn Street and Treat, the Toyota was traveling south and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Glenn Street does not have a posted stop sign at Treat Ave. and Woodin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.