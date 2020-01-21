Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was struck by a vehicle near Grant Road and Stone Avenue early on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21.
Eastbound lanes of Grant are closed between Stone and Oracle Road.
According to a spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m.
The man was listed as alert, but taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigators.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.