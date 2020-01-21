Police investigating aggravated assault at Tucson Premium Outlets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the Tucson Premium Outlets Mall on Jan. 17.
At approximately 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Tucson Premium Outlet Mall in reference to an aggravated assualt.
The victim said she was coming from Starbucks and was entering her vehicle on the driver’s side when the suspect opened the front passenger door and got into her vehicle. The victim said the suspect punched her on the right side of her face with his right hand and pulled a knife on her. The victim said she she was able to reach into her purse where her gun was located and the suspect proceeded to slap her on the left side of her neck/face area. The victim informed officers she was able to pull her handgun from her purse and threatened to shoot the suspect, prompting him to flee on foot towards the east parking lot. The victim said the suspect did not ask for anything and just told her to sit in her vehicle and not move.
The suspect is described as a young Hispanic teen or man with a thin build, shoulder length black hair, wearing a black hoodie, camoflauge pants, and red, white, and blue shoes.
The Marana Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department searched for the suspect on foot with canine’s and via an aerial search, but did not locate him.
There were no witnesses and detectives are actively investigating this incident.
This is the first violent crime reported at the mall to the Marana Police Department since it opened in 2015.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000 or 88-Crime if you wish to remain anonymous.
