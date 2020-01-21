Police investigating aggravated assault at Tucson Premium Outlets

The victim said she was coming from Starbucks and was entering her vehicle on the driver’s side when the suspect opened the front passenger door and got into her vehicle. The victim said the suspect punched her on the right side of her face with his right hand and pulled a knife on her. The victim said she she was able to reach into her purse where her gun was located and the suspect proceeded to slap her on the left side of her neck/face area. The victim informed officers she was able to pull her handgun from her purse and threatened to shoot the suspect, prompting him to flee on foot towards the east parking lot. The victim said the suspect did not ask for anything and just told her to sit in her vehicle and not move.