Three children found dead in Phoenix home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three children under the age of four were found dead in a Phoenix home on 24th Street and Vinyard Road on Monday Jan. 20 around 7:30 p.m according to KPHO.
Police say they first received a call from a relative of the children who are three, two and 7-months-old.
When authorities arrived to the home, they were greeted by three adults. Officers performed CPR on the children, but were unsuccessful and the children were pronounced dead.
Police say the cause of death is still unclear.
Phoenix Police are currently in the process of interviewing the mother, father and relative of the children.
