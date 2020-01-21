Tucson Turf Football heading to nationals in Florida

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In just a couple of days, the Tucson Turf Elite Football team will be representing Tucson in Orlando.
There will be three teams from Tucson playing in the NFL Flag championship.
The games will be played in conjunction with the NFL Pro Bowl that happens this weekend.
The team will have 10-U, 12-U and 14-U team playing in the championship. The 14-U is a girls team.
They have won the last three championships and they’re going for the three peat this year. The team plans to leave for Florida over the next two days and play begins on Friday.
You can follow the team on the Tucson Elite Football Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.