UPDATE: Remains eaten by mountain lions identified as missing Oklahoma man Steven Mark Brashear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man eaten by mountain lions near a trail have been identified as Steven Mark Brashear, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The department issued a news release identifying 66-year-old Brashear as the victim, whose remains were found 50 yards from the Pima Canyon trailhead on Dec. 31, 2019. Investigators have not determined the cause of death, according to the release.
On Dec. 27, the Oro Valley Police Department asked the public for help in locating Brashear. Oro Valley Police said on Dec. 7, Brashear allegedly left Bartlesville, Oklahoma, heading to Arizona with another male. The two were allegedly traveling in a gray Audi Q5 SUV with temporary Oklahoma plates. Brashear was last seen at a restaurant near the Tucson Mall on Dec. 7.
The investigation by Oro Valley Police revealed Brashear may have arrived in the Tucson area Dec. 8, where he reportedly went to a restaurant near the Tucson Mall. After that, he was allegedly picked up in a separate vehicle by an unknown person and was not heard from since.
On Dec. 31, PCSD announced human remains had been found on the Pima Canyon Trail.
Authorities say they pinged Brashear’s cellphone within a three-mile radius of Oracle Road and Hardy Road.
An autopsy on the Brashear’s body determined the mountain lions did not kill him, but the animals were euthanized to protect the public.
Officials arrested 21-year-old Daylan Thornton in connection to Brashear’s death. Thornton, who is also from Oklahoma, spoke with police to ask about Brashear’s disappearance and to report his cell phone missing.
Police said he drove Brashear’s vehicle to speak with investigators, according to an Interim Complaint. He also gave information on the missing persons case the lead detectives to believe Brashear was dead.
Thornton was released on bail earlier this month.
