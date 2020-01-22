Authorities asking for help identifying TJ Maxx shoplifting suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.
On Sept. 7, 2019, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the TJ Maxx store located at 6230 North Oracle Road for the report of a shoplifting.
Around 7:00 p.m., a female and male were observed entering the store, placing several items in a shopping cart. While at the register, the female suspect grabbed several expensive handbags and walked out of the store while the male suspect stayed behind.
The male suspect attempted to pay with a credit card, but when it was declined, he told the clerk he would get another card. The male suspect then walked out of the store and never returned.
The value of the items taken is about $1,130.00.
The male suspect is described as:
• Hispanic, in his 20s, with facial hair
• Medium height and build
• Last seen wearing a black t-shirt and tan shorts
The female suspect is described as:
• Hispanic, in her 20s, with long hair
• Last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans
Person of Interest:
• Hispanic female, blond hair
• Last seen wearing grey tank-top and jeans
Detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying both suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org
