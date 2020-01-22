Cardinals’ Fitzgerald buys stake in Phoenix Suns

January 22, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Phoenix’s most recognizable athletes, Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals, has purchased a minority stake in the Phoenix Suns.

The news was announced on the team’s website and in a tweet by the team on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Fitzgerald delighted Arizona fans earlier this month by saying he’d return for another year as a Cardinals wide receiver.

The Suns are currently third in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with a record of 18-25. The principal owner of the team is Robert Sarver, who bought the team in 2004.

