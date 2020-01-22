Cyclist struck in midtown hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run collision at Fort Lowell Road and Mountain Avenue that landed one man in the hospital.
Officer Francisco Magos said in an email units are on the scene where a driver struck a cyclist and left. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed eastbound lanes on Fort Lowell Road before Mountain Avenue, Mago said in an email.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
