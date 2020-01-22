Cyclist struck in midtown hit-and-run

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A cyclist was the victim of a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of Fort Lowell Road and Mountain Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Source: Gray News, file image)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM MST - Updated January 21 at 10:15 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run collision at Fort Lowell Road and Mountain Avenue that landed one man in the hospital.

Officer Francisco Magos said in an email units are on the scene where a driver struck a cyclist and left. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed eastbound lanes on Fort Lowell Road before Mountain Avenue, Mago said in an email.

