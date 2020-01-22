FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things are drying out!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After getting about a quarter of an inch of rain, things are drying out and warming up! Expect temps int eh 60s for the next couple of days with the 70s returning for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Skies clearing in the afternoon with highs in low 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps falling into the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
