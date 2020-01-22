Flying out of Sky Harbor? Uber may no longer be available to you

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- According to AZ Family, Uber will pull out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at the end of the month if the city’s new rideshare fees go into effect.
In a letter to the City of Phoenix’s Aviation Department, Uber said that “in the event the Airport or City does not place a hold on the implementation of the proposed TNC fee increase, they will cease their operations at the airport staring on 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2020."
The rideshare app's decision to pull out of Sky Harbor Airport comes after the Phoenix City Council approved a rideshare fee increase for $4 each way.
Uber sent another letter to Phoenix city leaders last month threatening to pull out. Lyft has also threatened to pull out as well. But it’s unknown if Lyft will also cease Sky Harbor operations.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich recently filed a special action with the Arizona Supreme Court over the proposed fees. Brnovich said he also wants to the high court to halt the increase as they look into the case.
Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.