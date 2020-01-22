Hundreds of women work to lift up their community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You don’t need to have a lot to give a lot. And a grassroots group in Tucson has proven one woman can make waves in her community, especially when she joins forces with hundreds more.
Four years ago, Desha Bymers-Davis started 100+ Women Who Care Tucson.
“I had seen a post of Facebook,” she said, “and there wasn't a giving circle here in Tucson. I reached out to Phoenix and chatted, and they said, ‘Just start one!’"
So, that's what she did, inviting her closest friends and women in her life. Soon, one became 250.
The giving circle meets quarterly and each woman donates $100. Given the membership, that donation quickly turns into about $25,000 in about an hour.
“It allows everyday women to make a bigger impact in her community than she could by herself,” Bymers-Davis said.
On the receiving end of one of the group’s past donations was an organization providing a critical, yet sometimes overlooked, item to those in need.
"Diapers are one of the most expensive items in a family’s budget, apart from food and rent,” said Dan Moxley, the executive director of the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.
The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona was the first diaper bank in the country, providing tens of thousands of baby diapers, adult diapers and feminine products to 48 partners across the region.
Moxley says the financial boost from Women Who Care came at the perfect time.
“We got a call letting us know that we were selected for what turned out to be $18,000, which was enough to cover the shipping costs of a million baby diapers,” he said.
A huge help, as the diaper bank kicked off an ambitious “Million Diaper” campaign in celebration of its 25th Anniversary.
“We are so close to achieving [that goal],” Moxley said. “We are deeply grateful to the community. 100+ Women Who Care allows a lot of women to pool their resources for a great cause, and we could not have been more honored to be chosen as one of them.”
Another nonprofit was selected on Tuesday night, Jan. 21. Courtney’s Courage will be getting about $25,000, which will go toward children’s cancer research.
When Bymers-Davis thinks about how far the movement has come, she is speechless.
“It’s humbling,” she said, tearing up. “It just speaks to the community we live in. Tucson is just such a giving community and I think when we are showing how to make a difference in a small way that makes a huge impact. It resonates with a lot of women.”
To date, 100+ Women Who Care Tucson has given about $365,000 back to the community.
The next meeting will be held April 23 at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, starting at 5:30 p.m.
