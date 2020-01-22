Multiple agencies assist injured hiker in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders from three agencies were called to a northwest-side trail to help an injured hiker on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
According to information from the Northwest Fire District, NWFD crews were joined by personnel from Golder Ranch Fire District and the Marana Police Department at the Wild Burro Trail.
The hiker was not in distress, but needed assistance off the trail and a medical exam.
No further information was immediately available.
