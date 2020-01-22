PCSD helping Maryland police with unsolved murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from Maryland are working with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department trying to solve a murder case from 2017.
Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland have made several trips to Tucson over the past two years.
Officers found the remains of Megan Tilman near a shoreline in Shady Side, Md., in October of 2017. Clues led them to Tucson and two of her roommates, who police say are persons of interest in the case.
PCSD investigators helping with the case say the roommates, Christina Stallings (or she may have the last name of Harnish) and William Rice Jr. have strong ties to Pima County, which is why Anne Arundel County PD detectives have made several trips to Tucson.
Now police in Maryland are asking for your help in this case. If you know the persons of interest or know something about this case, you’re asked to call 88-CRIME.
