Tucson woman sentenced to prison for impersonating ICE agent, immigration attorney

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman who tried to defraud undocumented immigrants who were trying to obtain U.S. immigration documents/benefits has been sentenced to prison.
According to information from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Elvira Contreras, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 14 to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Contreras pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Sept. 18, 2019, after acknowledging that she promised to obtain immigration benefits and documents such as U-visas, citizenship status and contractor’s license to several victims from 2014 to 2018. She accepted cash, cashier checks, and orchestrated wire transfers even though she knew she could not provide any such services, according to the indictment.
According to the sentencing document, Contreras also misrepresented herself as an immigration attorney and sometimes as an ICE agent.
The case follows a probe by the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility and ICE Homeland Security Investigations. Anyone who feels they’ve been a victim of similar scams can contact ICE at www.ice.gov or by calling 1-866-DHS-2ICE.
