Arizona, ASU to meet as ranked teams for first time Friday

Expectations were high for Helena Pueyo coming into her freshman season, and through the first 16 games of her career, she has not disappointed. Pueyo has brought a spark off the bench all year, especially from behind the arc as she has made 22 triples this year at a 43% clip. She has made a three in 12 of her 16 games played and has been the first sub off the bench 12 times so far. She played a career-high 31 minutes at Arizona State and made three triples at USC. She missed second half of the Oregon State game and the entire Oregon game due to an ankle injury, but returned to action at Washington State last Friday. Pueyo was huge down the stretch for Arizona at Washington, scoring eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including six-straight at one point.