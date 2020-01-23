Arizona woman knocked out during brutal, completely random attack

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale woman is recovering after getting punched in the face on Jan 14.
According to AZ Family, police said the attacker also went after her neighbors and hit his own girlfriend.
"I was hit in the face, very bad and I was out, completely unconscious," said Susan Angotti.
Angotti is the president of the neighborhood watch off 67th Avenue and Greenway Road but at the time of the attack, she wasn't stopping crime, only walking her dog. The last thing she remembers was talking with her neighbor then seeing a man walking fast across the street.
"I was told that he came and clocked me, broadsided so that I didn't even see it coming," said Angotti.
She said she knows the suspected attacker. She’s waved to him in the past and has done nothing to provoke the attack. Police arrested Todd Mertens. Officers said he attacked other neighbors as well as his own girlfriend. Detectives believe he was high. “There are resources out there to help you,” said Angotti. “It’s ignorance to not get help.”
There's no telling how long it will take for Angotti to recover but she's optimistic she'll be back on the street, protecting the community she loves. "With every bad, there is a good," said Angotti.
Family and friends set up a GoFundMe account for Angotti as she recovers from the attack. For more information, click here.
