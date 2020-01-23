Crews work to repair downed lines on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic during the morning commute was slowed at a northwest-side intersection after a car collided with a pole, causing the lines to fall.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic through the intersection of Wade and Ina roads while crews worked throughout the morning to repair the lines.
The scene was cleared shortly after 8 a.m.
No information about the overnight collision or if any injuries resulted from it was immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.