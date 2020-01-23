FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The sun returns!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a cloudy last couple of days, the sun is coming back in full force for the weekend! Along with the sun, temps will warm into the 70s before they cool down into the 60s for the middle of next week.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.