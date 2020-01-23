Here’s how you can watch Thursday’s episode of ‘Young & The Restless’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump ongoing, several CBS programs have been preempted by the coverage from Washington.
One of the programs viewers may have missed is Thursday’s episode of “The Young & The Restless."
Because of the preemption, KOLD News 13 will broadcast the show at 1:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Also, CBS said it is making its All Access platform and website available to allow people to watch the beloved show.
According to CBS, the “The Bold and The Beautiful” episode from Thursday was a repeat so viewers did not miss anything new.
There has been no warning about what will happen on Friday. We will update this story once we find out so we can let you know.
