$10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Oro Valley for the Tuesday, Jan. 21 drawing.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at a QuikTrip on 11045 N Oracle Rd. in Oro Valley.
The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, and the Mega Ball.
The winning numbers were 16, 18, 29, 31, 37 with Mega Ball number 8.
The next Mega Millions drawing is taking place tomorrow with an estimated $134 million jackpot.
